“Officers of the Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Russian MIA detained a suspect of assets theft.

It was established that in 2011 the director of an open joint stock company, whose main shareholder was the Moscow City Property Department, carried out a number of financial transactions through controlled companies. They led to the formation of fictitious payables and bankruptcy of the mentioned company.

Then the shares of the company at an understated price were bought by a firm, affiliated with the offender, that got hold of real estate objects located in the center of Moscow. According to the preliminary data, the inflicted damage to the state exceeded 600 million rubles.

Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the Spokesperson of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.