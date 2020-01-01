“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the police division “Kievsky” of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Simferopol suppressed the activities of a group whose members were suspected of robbery attacks on gas stations.

According to the investigation, the offenders acted according to a scheme developed in advance, having clearly defined the roles. One entered the premises of a gas station and, threatening the employees with a knife, stole money. The second remained at the entrance and monitored the situation. The third member of the group was driving the car in which the suspects escaped from the scene. At least two robberies have now been established: at the Yalta Highway and Borodin Street.

The Investigative unit of the police division “Kievsky” of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Simferopol have instituted criminal cases on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operative-search measures, the Police detained the suspects. They turned out to be two residents of Simferopol. The detainees confessed to the crime. The court chose for two men a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody, for the third - a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

During searches of the defendants' residences, a knife, which had been allegedly used in the attacks, was found and seized.

It turned out that one of the group members could be involved in a theft committed a few years ago. According to preliminary data, the offender entered the premises of the organization and secretly stole expensive electrical equipment from there. On this fact the investigators instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code. The man confessed to the crime.

The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.