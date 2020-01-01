“Officers of the Moscow Criminal Investigation Department together with colleagues from the Central District of the capital suppressed the activities of the group, which specialized in the remote theft of money from the accounts of citizens.

It has been established that the offenders acted according to the developed in advance plan. During telephone conversations with the victims, they introduced themselves as employees of the security service of a bank organization and informed about the alleged hacking of the bank card. Then the strangers offered to block it, for which they asked to give them the card number and codes that came in SMS messages.

After receiving the required information, the accomplices registered the cards of the victims in the contactless payment system indicating their own mobile phones and carried out unauthorized debiting of funds.

The Investigative Unit of the Investigative Administration for the Central Administrative District of the MIA General Administration for the city of Moscow instituted six criminal cases on the grounds of a crime under paragraph “d” of part three and part four of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The material damage caused to citizens exceeded 12 million rubles.

As a result of operational search measures, the police identified three suspects and with the participation of the Rosgvardia detained them in the Moscow Region. The court chose for two suspects a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody, for their female accomplice - a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

During searches at the places of residence of the defendants, bank and SIM cards, computer equipment, mobile phones and other items of evidentiary value in the criminal cases were found and seized. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

Dear citizens, if your phone number was called by an unknown person, introducing himself as a bank employee and demanding for information of your bank card - it is wise to immediately stop the conversation. And then call back the bank using the official number of the contact center - it is usually indicated on the back of the card - or contact the nearest branch of the financial and credit organization in person.