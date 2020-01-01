In the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, in the video-conference mode a regional meeting-seminar was opened with the heads of the legal departments of the territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the constituent entities of the Russian Federation and educational organizations of the MIA system located within the North Caucasus, Central and Southern Federal Districts.

In his welcoming speech, the State Secretary - Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Zubov raised the issue of amendments to the criminal, criminal procedure and administrative legislation in connection with the sharp increase in cybercrime, stressed the importance of judicial and prosecution work, expressed gratitude to the staff of the legal units of the Ministry, noting the high level of their professionalism.

The meeting-seminar was attended by the chiefs and officers of the Treaty and Law Department, the Department of Civil Service and Personnel, the Department for Logistics and Medical Support, Department for Financial and Economic Policy and Ensuring the Social Guarantees, the Control and Audit Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

During the three days of the meeting-seminar, the problematic legal issues arising in the activities of the territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and its educational organizations were considered, and ways of their solution were developed, taking into account the implementation of the Concept of legal regulation and legal support of the activities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for the period from 2017 to 2021, approved by order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Russia dated January 9, 2017, No. 1.