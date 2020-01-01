“Officers of the Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Russian MIA in cooperation with the police of the Rostov Region, Moscow, St. Petersburg, the Republic of Dagestan and colleagues from the Russian FSB Department for the Rostov Region, detained the leader and members of the interregional ethnic group, who were suspected of organizing large-scale production and marketing of counterfeit money.

In February 2020, a citizen made a statement to the internal affairs authorities of Rostov-on-Don, that a buyer of a mobile phone had paid him with counterfeit banknotes. A criminal case has been instituted on the grounds of a crime under Article 186 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The offender was detained. It was established that he had bought counterfeit banknotes from unknown persons in a non-contact way through a cache.

In the course of further work, MIA of Russia ES&CC officers found the largest criminal scheme for the manufacture and sale of counterfeit money in recent period.

It was preliminarily established that the banknotes of 1,000 and 5,000 rubles were printed in a clandestine printing house in the city of Makhachkala, and then delivered by rail and road transport for sale in the Republic of Dagestan, Moscow and St. Petersburg, Volgograd, Leningrad, Moscow, Rostov, Saratov regions and the Stavropol Territory, as well as in other regions of the Russian Federation.

As a result of a set of steps, operatives identified the organizers of the illegal activities and its active participants, as well as the structure of the group and the addresses of residential and non-residential premises, which have been possibly used for the storage of special equipment.

Fifty-five searches were carried out at the residences of the defendants and their alleged accomplices with the power support by special force units.

Six printers, a laser engraver for perforation, cliches for creating relief on a fake banknote, stencils, magnetic tapes, bank cards, SIM cards, laptops, cell phones, flash information drives, firearms and narcotics were found and seized.

The investigative unit of the General Investigation Administration of the MIA General Administration for the Rostov have opened criminal cases on the grounds of a crime under Article 186 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The police detained the organizer of the criminal scheme and three accomplices. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for them. One of the group's leaders fled. Operational and investigative measures are being carried out to detain him, as well as to establish all the facts of the illegal activities.

This is not the first high-profile crime, which has been solved this year by officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption in cooperation with regional colleagues. In February of this year, the police suppressed the activities of an organized group, whose members were engaged in the manufacture and sale of counterfeit money using an online store in the Darknet. Printing equipment was seized in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

In total, in the first 10 months of 2020, the economic security and anti-corruption units of the internal affairs bodies of the Russian Federation revealed more than 9,000 crimes related to the illegal manufacture, transportation, storage or sale of counterfeit money. More than 800 criminal cases have been sent to the court,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.