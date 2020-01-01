“MIA of Russia officers, with the assistance of the security service of the Rostekh state corporation suppressed the activities of the group, whose members were suspected of unregistered medicines trafficking in the territory of the Russian Federation.

It was preliminarily established that the offenders sold drugs through the website created by them and through social networks. They convinced customers that the product was useful and completely safe to use.

According to the available information, some of the uncertified products were purchased abroad and, according to the conclusion of the territorial department of Roszdravnadzor, could harm the life and health of citizens. Also, the defendants sold cosmetic drugs of local production without labels.

The Investigative Administration for the Republic of Bashkortostan of the Investigative Committee of Russia instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 238.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational search measures, two suspects were detained, one of whom had a criminal record. With respect to them a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.

Searches were carried out in the places of residence of the defendants, as well as in one of the cosmetic salons in Ufa. More than 1.5 thousand units of medicines and documents of evidentiary value for the criminal case were seized.

Currently, the necessary measures are being taken aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.