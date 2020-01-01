“Investigators of the MIA of Russia Transport Police Administration in the Far Eastern Federal District have completed a preliminary investigation into the criminal case against two residents of the city of Yakutsk. They were charged with committing a crime under Article 226.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

The investigation found that the defendants had organized illegal collection and purchase of mammoth tusks from illegal producers in the territory of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). They acquired more than 4.5 tons of paleontological materials and tried to give the appearance of legitimacy to their origination with the help of forged documents. The defendants claimed that the tusks were allegedly purchased from the ancestral communities of the indigenous small-numbered peoples of the North, who collected them on the basis of license permits.

In December 2017, the offenders tried to take the illegally obtained goods outside Russia. However, this attempt was suppressed by officers of the Russian FSB Border Department for the Primorsky Territory.

According to the findings of the investigation, 880 mammoth tusks and their fragments are of interest to science and are cultural property. Their value amounts to 62 million rubles.

At present, the investigation of the criminal case has been completed and it has been sent to the court with the prosecutor-approved indictment,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.