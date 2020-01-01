“Officers of the Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Russian MIA in cooperation with colleagues from the South-Eastern Administrative District of the capital detained the director of one of the departments of the State University of Management on suspicion of taking a bribe.

It was preliminarily established that in June 2020, a state contract was signed between the educational organization and a construction company to carry out work on the overhaul of the university buildings totaling more than 44.7 million rubles. For the unhindered acceptance of the completed works and for the timely payment, the offender demanded an illegal monetary reward from the contractor.

The funds were transferred in two tranches. First, the director of the department received 863 thousand rubles from a representative of the company. During the transfer of the second part of the bribe - more than 2.8 million rubles - the suspect was detained red-handed by police officers.

Investigator of a territorial unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 6 of Article 290 of the RF Criminal Code.

During searches at the places of residence and work of the detainee, the police found and seized objects and documents of evidentiary value in the criminal case. Currently, a preventive measure in the form of house arrest has been chosen in respect of the defendant,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.