Employees of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Mytischinskoye”, the MIA of Russia GA for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, and with the support of the Rosgvardia, detained members of a group suspected of committing fraud.

It was established that the offenders called a resident of the Moscow Region, who had previously purchased bioactive additives. During the conversation, they introduced themselves as employees of the "Federal Compensation Service" and reported that the woman was entitled to a compensation for the previously purchased drug, as it was allegedly harmful. The offenders persuaded the victim to transfer 850,000 rubles of tax to their accounts in order to obtain the compensation.

The Investigation Division of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Mytischinskoye” instituted criminal proceedings on features of a crime under part 3 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers identified and with the support by Rosgvardia detained in Saint Petersburg two men aged 28 and 39, one of whom had previously been convicted for an offense.

During searches of the places of residence of the detainees, bank cards, tablets, flashcards, hard drives, mobile phones, laptops and records with databases of citizens were found and seized.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

Additional measures are under way to establish the involvement of the defendants in similar crimes.