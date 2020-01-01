Investigation Division of the MIA of Russia Division for the Eysky District completed the investigation of a criminal case initiated against a 38-year old resident of the Starominsky District on the grounds of offenses under parts 2 and 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

Two local residents filed with the police their statements on fraud. The complainants explained that, through an advertisement in a newspaper and social network, they had got acquainted with a woman who had assured them that they had been under a spell and offered to carry out a rite of purification for a monetary reward. The victims transferred more than 4.5 million rubles to the defendant's account.

After receiving the money, the woman stopped communicating, using the funds at her own discretion.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the defendant.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to court for consideration on the merits. Sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to ten years.