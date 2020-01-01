Officers of the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Primorsky Territory, with the power support of the special forces unit “Grom” detained the director of a pharmacy, involved in the illegal sale of potent drugs.

During the search of the pharmacy located in the area of the Nadibaidze Street in Vladivostok, the Police seized more than 250 vials of a drug called Tropikamid and about 2,000 capsules of the drug Pregabalin. The total weight of potent substances prohibited for trafficking was more than 3.5 kilograms. Serial numbers and packages were removed on most of the seized drugs intended for sale to drug addicts in the Pervomaisky District of Vladivostok.

A criminal investigation into the fact of the sale of potent drugs was instituted by the Inquiry unit of Police Division No. 2 of the MIA of Russia Administration for Vladivostok on the grounds of the crime under part 1 of Article 234 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 3 years.

Police officers are currently taking steps to establish additional episodes of illegal activities of the head of the pharmacy.