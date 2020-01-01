“Officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the Stavropol Territory detained members of a group engaged in the theft of citizens' money through telephone deception.

The offenders acted according to the established scheme: they called subscribers, introducing themselves as employees of the bank's security service, and informed about unauthorized debiting of money from accounts or about blocking of bank cards. The scammers urged the interlocutors to transfer the finances allegedly to a reserve account or to give them card data and passwords from the received text messages.

The investigators have preliminarily established that the so-called “cashing-outers” from among the group members withdrew the stolen money in Barnaul and Novosibirsk and transferred it to the organizer, who later distributed them among the accomplices.

Suspects of the crimes were detained in a hotel in the city of Kamyshin in the Volgograd Region with the power support by Rosgvardia officers.

According to preliminary data, the defendants are involved in five cases of theft, the damage of which exceeds four million rubles.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Stavropol Territory initiated criminal cases on the features of an offense stipulated by Articles 158 and 159 of the RF Criminal Code. Placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure with regard to ten participants of the group and one is under house arrest.

Currently, steps are being taken to establish all facts of the detainee’s unlawful activity and to identify their possible accomplices,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.