“The Investigative Department of the Russian MIA have instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation against four alleged leaders and 14 members of an international criminal community. According to the investigation, this criminal organization in the Moscow Region and the Ivanovo Region specialized in illegal production of synthetic drugs on a particularly large scale. Prohibited substances were sold in bulk batches in various regions of the Russian Federation.

The operational support of the criminal case investigation is carried out by officers of the MIA of Russia GA for Drug Control and police units of Moscow and the Moscow Region.

The investigation found that this criminal community was established no later than September 2019 and operated until February 2020. It involved citizens of Ukraine, who were engaged in the production of drugs in three clandestine laboratories. The roles of customers, packers and couriers who delivered large wholesale batches of drugs in cars to different regions of Russia were performed by citizens of the Republic of Moldova and the Russian Federation.

The sale of prohibited products produced in the laboratory was carried out through a shop set up by the organizers of the criminal community in the shadow segment of the Internet.

This criminal organization was characterized by a high level of secrecy, international nature of illegal activities and high of technical equipment. The sale and distribution of drugs among the accomplices took place in a contactless way through caches. The coordination of activities was carried out using Internet messengers.

As a result of operational search activities and investigative actions, the police established the location of three clandestine drug laboratories, in each of which four members of the criminal community were detained, as well as the places of temporary residence of the rest of the participants of the drug syndicate. Five defendants were detained while packing drugs, and one while trying to extract drugs from a cache. Remand in custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for all the indicated persons.

In addition, the preliminary investigation established the involvement of 10 other citizens of Ukraine and the Russian Federation in the activities of the above mentioned criminal community - four of them were illegally producing synthetic drugs on a particularly large scale in the clandestine laboratory, and the other six sold them through an online store in the Vladimir Region. They are also currently in custody. The criminal case against them was initiated earlier and investigated by the Investigative Department of the Russian MIA. Currently these criminal cases are combined in one proceeding.

Thus, more than a ton of synthetic drugs, as well as precursors and chemicals with a total weight of about ten tons and laboratory equipment, were seized from illicit trafficking.

The leaders and members of the criminal community have been charged with crimes under parts four and five of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which imposes a penalty of up to life imprisonment,” said the Russian MIA spokesperson Irina Volk.