“Statistics on the state of crime in January-October of this year testify to the stability of the operational situation in the country. Despite the 1.1 per cent increase in the total number of crimes, there persists a tendency to reduction in the number of criminal acts against the individual. In particular, there were registered 2.1% fewer murders and attempted murders, and 5.8% fewer cases of intentional infliction of serious harm to health.

Significantly less acts of brigandage were recorded - less by 21.3% and robberies - by 14.6%. The number of thefts decreased by 2.8%, including burglaries - by 22.2%.

There has been a 10 per cent decrease in the number of crimes related to arms trafficking. In the first 10 months of 2020, 8.7% fewer illegal acts with using arms were committed as compared to the same period last year.

The number of citizens killed in criminal assaults decreased by 5.8%. The number of people who have suffered serious harm to health - by 6%.

It has become safer in public places. The number of street crimes decreased by almost 10%. In parks, squares and streets of settlements there were committed 23.4% less robberies, 18.4% - thefts, 22.6% - robberies.

The criminal activity of migrants has decreased. In January-October of this year, the number of crimes committed by foreign nationals and stateless persons decreased by 1.8%. The number of criminal assaults against them decreased by 4.7%.

The operational situation at transport facilities remains stable. There the number of illegal acts decreased by 9.5%, including a decrease by 8.8% - in grave and especially grave offenses.

The number of criminal acts committed or complicities by minors has decreased by 9%. Persons in a state of alcoholic intoxication committed 2.1% less crimes, while in a state of drug intoxication - 14.3% less crimes.

There were registered 8.1% fewer offenses in the sphere of family relations, including a decrease by 15.8% in the number of facts of intentional inflicting of grievous bodily harm, a decrease by 11.4% - of moderate and by 7.1% - of minor harm to health.

The increase in cybercrime has a significant impact on the general criminal situation. In January-October 2020, there were registered 75.1% more illegal acts committed with the use of high technologies.

The MIA of Russia efforts are aimed at constantly improving and increasing the effectiveness of work to combat crime. In cooperation with other agencies, measures of ensuring the public order are continued in all regions of the country,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.