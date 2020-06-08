“The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow have instituted three criminal cases against witnesses who are suspected of giving deliberately false testimony.

At the request of his lawyer, three witnesses were interrogated at the Presnensky District Court in Moscow during the trial of Mikhail Efremov charged with committing the crime under Article 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

At the pre-trial stage, those citizens were not interrogated by the investigator of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow, the defense side did not file the relevant motion.

In August of this year, during court hearings, those persons were warned by the court of criminal responsibility for refusing to testify and for giving deliberately false testimony. The two suspects then told the court that on June 8, 2020, they had witnessed a traffic accident involving Mikhail Efremov and had seen another person sitting behind the wheel of his car, while Efremov himself had been standing next to the vehicle. Another suspect described the appearance of a man he did not know, who had sat in the back seat of the parked car before the crash, and noted that there had been no one in the driver's seat.

In passing the sentence, the court concluded that the testimony given by the three witnesses contradicted the evidence gathered in the case and was unreliable. Based on a number of irrefutable evidence, on September 8, 2020, the court handed down a guilty verdict against Mikhail Efremov.

The investigation examined the materials received from the Moscow prosecutor's office, and during the inspection established that there was sufficient data indicating that all the three witnesses gave deliberately false testimony in the court.

Today the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow instituted criminal cases against them on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.