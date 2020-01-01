Chaired by the State Secretary-Deputy Minister Igor Zubov, the twenty-second meeting of the Coordinating Council of the Heads of the Competent Authorities for Countering Drug Trafficking of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) was held at the Russian MIA, in the video conferencing mode.

The meeting was attended by representatives of competent authorities of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia, as well as Deputy Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Valery Semerikov.

The members of the Council positively assessed the results of the work done during the reporting period, heard information on the implementation of the Anti-Drug Strategy of the CSTO member states for 2015-2020 and stressed the need to maintain the formed anti-drug course.

As part of the implementation of the priorities of the Russian Federation during its chairmanship in the CSTO, the Russian MIA, together with the Secretariat of the organization, has developed a draft new Strategy for 2021-2025, taking into account the specifics of the current challenges and threats posed by drug trafficking.

The strategy is scheduled to be brought to the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in December this year.

The members of the Coordinating Council of the Heads of the Competent Authorities for Countering Drug Trafficking confirmed the need for further joint efforts for comprehensive impact on the drug situation, including efforts to reduce drug production and improve the effectiveness of drug prevention.