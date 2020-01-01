“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Chelyabinsk Region have detained a local resident suspected of attempted intentional causing of serious harm to health.

It was previously established that the offender was going to organize a crime against her ex-husband's co-habitant. She was looking for a man who would throw acid in the woman's face. After a while, a potential perpetrator, ready to execute the plan, was found. However, the citizen contacted the police and reported the criminal offer he had received.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Chelyabinsk Region have initiated a criminal case on the grounds of the crime provided for by part 1 of Article 30 and part 3 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational-search measures, the police in cooperation with the Rosgvardia detained the suspect in the Tractorozavodsky District of Chelyabinsk. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for her.

Currently, investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.