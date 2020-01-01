“Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Vologda detained members of an organized group, who were suspected of stealing money from elderly people.

It has been established that the offenders have been engaged in the illegal activities since February 2018. The alleged leader of the group registered a commercial company that was engaged in repair work. A database of customers was purchased from a major company engaged in plastic window installation. Thanks to it, the offenders got access to the addresses and phones of single pensioners who had previously ordered double-glazed windows.

The suspects called the elderly citizens and offered them free inspection and check of all in-house equipment. While one of the guests distracted the owners of the apartment, the second discreetly made inoperable a detail of a window or sanitary equipment. Also, with the help of instruments they diagnosed alleged problems in the gas and electrical equipment. The offenders urged tenants to urgently repair or replace the damaged items, making them pay for the services at an inflated price.

Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Vologda initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Five alleged members of the group were detained with the power support by the Rosgvardia. Currently, with regard to four of the detainees, placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure and one is under house arrest. During the searches in the office premises, cash, documentation, office equipment and other items of evidentiary value for the criminal case were seized.

According to the preliminary data no less than 14 people could have suffered from the offenders’ activities. The total amount received by the suspects exceeded 1.4 million rubles.

The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.