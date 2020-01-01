“Today, as a result of operational search activities in the village of Makarikha of the Kameshkovsky District of the Vladimir Region, a 7-year-old boy was found and released by officers of the MIA of Russian GA for Criminal Investigation and criminal investigators of the MIA of Russian Administration for the Vladimir Region.

On September 28, the child, on his way from school, got off the bus in the village of Gorky in the Kameshkovsky District of the Vladimir Region, but did not show up at home. Police officers, military personnel and volunteers took part in the search but it brought no result.

Some time ago, officers of the MIA of Russian Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation received information from foreign colleagues through Interpol channels about publications in the shadow segment of the Internet, which reported on a man holding a little boy at his place. As a result of the measures taken that information was confirmed.

A 26-year-old resident of the village of Makarikha, Kameshkovsky District of the Vladimir Region, was detained by police officers with the power support by the Russian Guard on suspicion of kidnapping the child. The missing boy was found in his private house.

Currently, the child has been returned to his parents. The man will be delivered to the investigation authorities in the near future,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.