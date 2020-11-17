Drug Control officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Pskov, together with OMON (riot police) fighters of the Rosgvardia Administration in the Pskov Region, detained two natives of the Tver Region, suspected of attempted sale of drugs on a particularly large scale in the capital of the region.

It has been established that the defendants as part of an organized group were involved in the distribution of prohibited substances using a trading platform in the Pskov and Tver regions.

According to the investigation, the duties of illegal “entrepreneurs” included packing and distributing prohibited substances through caches, as well as through placing large quantities of drugs in hiding places in several neighboring regions for subsequent sale to other persons.

During a personal search, 13 bundles wrapped in insulation tape and 2 bags of powdered substance were found and seized from one of the detainees, a young man born in 1988. According to the results of the study, the seized substance was a drug of synthetic origin with a total weight of 13.5 grams.

A package containing a powdered substance, electronic scales and packaging material for packing drugs were also found and seized in the apartment of the defendant during the search. According to the results of the study, the seized substance was a drug of synthetic origin with a total weight of 882.5 grams.

During a personal search of the second detainee, a girl born in 1995, officers of the Drug Control Division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Pskov found and seized a bundle and 6 bags of powdered substance. According to the results of the laboratory study, the seized substance was a drug of synthetic origin with a total weight of 49.55 grams.

Two more bags containing a powdered substance, electronic scales and packaging material for packing drugs were also found and seized during the search of the suspect's place of residence. It was established that the seized substance was a drug of synthetic origin with a total weight of 9.63 grams.

It is also established that at the time of the detention of those persons they managed to equip about 40 caches with drugs in the regional center.

Remand in custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the young men. Several criminal cases were instituted in accordance with the features of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 30, parts 4 of Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. The sanctions of the articles provide for a maximum penalty of up to life imprisonment. The investigation is ongoing.