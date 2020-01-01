The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Sochi investigated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, in 2016, the 61-year-old defendant, being the general director of a limited liability company, which was building an apartment complex, received a loan from his friend allegedly to obtain permits for the construction of the real estate. However, the money was not returned by the date set, as he used it at his discretion.

The total material damage to the victim exceeded 8.4 million rubles.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictments has been sent to Lazorevsky District Court of Sochi for consideration on the merits.

Sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to ten years.