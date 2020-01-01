A local resident contacted the police of the Mineralovodsky Urban District, and reported the disappearance of a large sum of money from his apartment. The total amount of the damage was about 800 thousand rubles.

During the search activities, criminal investigation officers found that the victim's friend, a 57-year-old previously convicted resident of Mineralnye Vody, was involved in the theft.

The citizen was taken to the police division, where she confessed to what she had done. The woman explained that during the cleaning of the apartment she found a cache with money, which she had moved to another hiding place and after a while, following a quarrel with the applicant, she stole and spent on personal needs.

The Inquiry unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Mineralovodsky Urban District prosecuted the suspect on the features of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code.