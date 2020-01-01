Investigation Sub-Division of the MIA of Russia Division for the Hasansky District completed the investigation of a criminal case initiated against a 56-year old local resident on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, during the time when the defendant was an accountant of one of the management companies in the Hasansky District, she without the knowledge of the founder appropriated part of the company's money. Having access to the company's bank accounts and the electronic signature of the founder, the woman for more than a year transferred her salary, which was overstated several times, to her account. Thus, abusing her official powers, the offender misappropriated funds totaling more than 250 thousand rubles.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of a written undertaking of non-exit and proper conduct has been chosen for the suspect.

At the moment, sufficient evidence has been gathered, and the materials of the criminal case have been sent to the court. The sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to six years.