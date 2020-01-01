“Last week, citizens of the People's Republic of China contacted the police duty-unit. The husband and his wife reported that in the entrance of the house on the Krasnokazachaya street of the city of Irkutsk, three masked men, threatening with a knife, stole their cell phones, documents and money.
In hot pursuit, officers of the police division No. 7 of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Irkutskoye” found the car in which the offenders were moving around.
Subsequently, operatives with the participation of the Rosgvardia detained three suspects at the residence of one of the accomplices. They turned out to be citizens of neighboring countries, two of whom were on the territory of the Russian Federation in violation of the migration legislation.
During the search of premises and personal search, investigators seized the stolen telephone and the clothing, which the attackers assumingly wore at the time of the offence.
There was initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense stipulated by part 2 of Article 162 of the RF Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.
The couple heartily thanked the police for their professionalism and speed in solving the crime committed against them,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.