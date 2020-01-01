“Last week, citizens of the People's Republic of China contacted the police duty-unit. The husband and his wife reported that in the entrance of the house on the Krasnokazachaya street of the city of Irkutsk, three masked men, threatening with a knife, stole their cell phones, documents and money.

In hot pursuit, officers of the police division No. 7 of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Irkutskoye” found the car in which the offenders were moving around.

Subsequently, operatives with the participation of the Rosgvardia detained three suspects at the residence of one of the accomplices. They turned out to be citizens of neighboring countries, two of whom were on the territory of the Russian Federation in violation of the migration legislation.

During the search of premises and personal search, investigators seized the stolen telephone and the clothing, which the attackers assumingly wore at the time of the offence.

There was initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense stipulated by part 2 of Article 162 of the RF Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

The couple heartily thanked the police for their professionalism and speed in solving the crime committed against them,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.