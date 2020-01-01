“Officers of the Administration of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow suppressed the activities of a group of people whose members were suspected of illegal banking activities.

Operatives found that the offenders carried out illegal financial transactions without the appropriate permits. Non-cash funds were cashed out through the checking accounts of controlled ephemeral firms. They were then transferred to business entities less the commission of 9 to 12 per cent. According to the preliminary data, the suspects’ income from the unlawful activities exceeded 9 million rubles.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 2 of Article 172 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures, two alleged organizers of the group and six active accomplices were detained. For the leaders of the group a measure of restraint in the form of a ban on certain actions was selected and for the rest - a commitment to appear in the police.

Police officers conducted more than 20 searches at the places of residence of the defendants and in office premises. Seals of organizations, electronic data carriers, bank cards, primary documentation and other items that have evidentiary value for the criminal case were found and seized.

The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.