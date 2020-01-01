“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tver Region, in cooperation with colleagues from the city of Tver, suppressed the activities of a group whose members were suspected of copyright infringement.

Preliminarily it was established that for several years the offenders carried out large-scale thefts from Tver printing plants and illegal production of counterfeit educational literature for the purpose of further wholesale trade.

The stolen extra copies of printed products, as well as raw materials for the independent production of educational publications, were stored in special premises in the city of Tver, including garages and containers.

The investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Tver initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Currently, as a result of operational-search activities, the alleged organizer of the group has been established. With respect to him a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

Police with the participation of the Rosgvardia conducted more than 30 searches in residential and office premises, as well as in secret stores and vehicles. More than 30 thousand copies of counterfeit products were seized.

According to preliminary data, the damage caused to the rights holder, one of the largest publishers of educational literature, exceeded 1.6 million rubles.

Currently, operational-search measures are being taken aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities and detaining the accomplices,” said the spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.