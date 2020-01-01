The Investigative Division of the MIA of Russia Division for the Apsheronsky District completed the investigation of a criminal case brought against a 39-year-old local resident on the grounds of crimes under part 2 of Article 228 and part 1 of Article 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal acquisition, storage, transportation, manufacture, processing of narcotics, psychotropic substances or their analogues, as well as illegal acquisition, storage, transportation of plants, or their parts containing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances”, “Illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of arms, their main parts and ammunition”.

According to the investigation, the defendant kept in his home for personal use more than two kilograms of parts of a drug-containing plant and hemp bushes.

The investigation also established the man's involvement in the illegal storage of explosives. During the inspection of a shed, the police found a cardboard box with smoky gunpowder, weighing about half a kilogram, which was confirmed by a forensic examination.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct was chosen for the man.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to court for consideration on the merits. The sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to ten years.