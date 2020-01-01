Today, the State Secretary - Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Zubov took part in the ordinary meeting of the Russian-Mongolian working group on cross-border cooperation between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Justice and Interior of Mongolia in the format of video conferencing.

Deputy Minister of Justice and Interior of Mongolia, S. Baatarjav, participated in the talks from the Mongolian side. At the event, there were also present chiefs of the MIA for the republics of Altai, Buryatia, Tyva and the MIA of Russia Administration for the Trans-Baikal Territory.

During the video conference, the working group participants discussed topical issues of cross-border cooperation, as well as other areas of interagency interaction.

The parties stressed that despite the situation related to the spread of the new coronavirus infection COVID-19 in the world, the cooperation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the Ministry of Justice and Interior of Mongolia in the field of police training remained at a high level. Mongolian students continue their studies at educational organizations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia using remote educational technologies.

The heads of delegations from the two agencies stated that they were focused on continuing the joint work on issues of mutual interest.