During the operational and search activities, officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ulyanovsk Region detained two residents of the city of Moscow, suspected of theft of money.

According to investigators, on April 4, 2018, the offenders broke open the front door of a store located in the village of Bely Klyuch, Ulyanovsk Region, and penetrated the vestibule. Inside the premises, the suspects, having damaged the ATM, committed a theft of money in the amount of 2.5 million rubles. DNA examination of the evidence found near the crime scene was used by the police to identify the suspects. One of the offenders was detained in the city of Samara, the other - in the Moscow Region.

Investigators instituted a criminal investigation into this fact on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code. At the request of the investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure against the detainees.