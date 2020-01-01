GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory supervised the investigation by the investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Gelendzhik of the criminal case instituted against a 64-year visitor of the city on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, the defendant had offered his friend to represent her interests in court as a lawyer. For several months, the offender received money from the victim allegedly to pay the running costs. However, the defendant did not fulfill his obligations, and disposed of the money at his discretion. The total damage to the victim amounted to 3 million rubles.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct was chosen for the defendant.

The investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Gelendzhik collected sufficient evidence, in connection with which the criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor was sent to Court for consideration on the merits. Sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to ten years.