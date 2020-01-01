“Police officers of the city of Moscow detained suspects in the theft of 9.5 million rubles from a man under the pretext of supplying flowers.

A 38-year-old businessman has reported the illegal act to the internal affairs authorities. He explained that in the office of the company on Ostozhenka Street in Moscow, he agreed with its employees on the delivery of flowers, for which he gave them the required amount. After closing the money in the safe, the sellers asked the customer to wait until the goods arrive to the warehouse. Meanwhile, they left the premises under various pretexts. The man never received the promised batch of flowers.

Operatives of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Central Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Division for the Khamovniki district, detained three suspects.

According to preliminary data, to commit the crime, the offenders for a short period rented premises and arranged an office in it. During the meeting with the businessman, under the guise of a food deliveryman, a courier came, who took the money unnoticed by the buyer.

The Investigation unit of the MIA Division for the Khamovniki District of the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case on grounds of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The court chose in respect of the suspects a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.