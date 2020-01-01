“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaliningrad Region detained a 29-year-old citizen of the Republic of Kazakhstan, who had been on an interstate wanted list for more than 10 years. In his home country, he was found guilty of a serious violent crime against a minor girl.

Operatives together with colleagues from Interpol established, that the crime had been committed in 2007 in Kazakhstan. After the crime, the offender tried to escape from justice. Having changed his appearance, he arrived in Russia, presumably using the documents of his relative. He settled in the western region of our country, where he lived without registration under an assumed name and earned money on construction sites.

As a result of operational search measures, the Russian police managed to locate the wanted man. He was detained.

The absence of the suspects fingerprint samples in the database created difficulties for his identification. Russian police officers, together with their colleagues from the law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Kazakhstan, carried out the necessary examinations to establish his identity. The man was also identified on photographs by witnesses in foreign territory. The issue of choosing a preventive measure with respect to the suspect is being considered,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.