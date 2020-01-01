“Officers of the police patrol service of the MIA of Russia Division for the Shelekhovsky District of the Irkutsk Region, Police Lieutenant Aleksey Zyablov and Police Senior Sergeant Dmitry Govorin rescued three children and their parents from a burning house.

At night, a resident of the city of Shelekhov contacted the police duty-unit. She said that her co-habitant was behaving aggressively: breaking down the door, smashing windows and making threats.

When the police arrived at the scene, they saw a single-storey house engulfed in flames and rushed to the aid of the residents. In the entrance, they noticed that a drunk man was propping up the door of one of the apartments, thereby preventing the exit of citizens who were inside. Assuming that he could be involved in the arson, Aleksey Zyablov and Dmitry Govorin neutralized the offender. Then, without wasting a minute, they helped three children and two adults out of the smoke-filled apartment. After that, law enforcement officers woke up the rest of the residents and took them to a safe distance from the house.

Fire brigade extinguished the fire soon afterwards. The fire completely destroyed the residential building.

The alleged arsonist was apprehended and taken to the police division. He was a local resident repeatedly convicted previously. Later, the results of a medical examination confirmed that the man had been in a state of alcoholic intoxication. In relation to him administrative offense protocol was drawn up, as provided for by Article 20.21 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation.

In addition, at the moment the investigative bodies have instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 30 and Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Thanks to competent and resolute actions of Police Lieutenant Aleksey Zyablov and Police Senior Sergeant Dmitry Govorin, no one was injured in the fire,” said the Russian MIA spokesperson Irina Volk.