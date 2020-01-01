The investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Syzranskoye” of the Samara Region completed the Investigation of the criminal case of theft against a man born in 1977 and his 50-year-old acquaintance.

According to the materials of the criminal case, in August 2019, the defendant got acquainted in social networks with a 30-year-old resident of the city of Syzran. The man told the victim that he was an athlete and often travelled to competitions. Realizing that the woman began trusting him, and using a touching made-up story about persecution by law enforcers for a fight, he began luring her money.

According to investigators, the defendant gave the victim the telephone number of his “lawyer” played by his friend. During a month, the offenders periodically told the resident of Syzran about the need for material assistance. The total damage to the public sector worker amounted to more than 1.97 million rubles.

The man previously convicted of rape, indecent assault, murder threats, robbery and his accomplice, a resident of the Rostov Region born in 1977, have been charged with a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

Currently, the criminal cases against the defendants with signed indictments have been sent to the court by the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Syzranskoye” for decision on the merits. The suspects were placed to custody.