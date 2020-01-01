Officers of the Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption the Russian MIA detained the ex-beneficiary and former president of a commercial bank, suspected of embezzling funds of credit organizations.

it was preliminarily established that the defendants knowingly issued to controlled commercial firms non-refundable loans totaling more than 1.3 billion rubles. The money was withdrawn through affiliated organizations. Presumably, more than 50 ephemeral firms were involved in the criminal scheme.

The criminal case was instituted in 2018 on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Officers of the Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption of the Russian MIA, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, supported by the Rosgvardia, conducted 16 searches in residential premises in the Moscow Region. There were found and seized seals of legal entities, electronic keys of the “bank-client” system, electronic and paper data carriers, as well as other items and documents relevant to the criminal case.

The former beneficiary and the president of the bank have been charged with fraud and a measure of restraint in the form of placement to custody has been chosen for them. The former head of the bank's credit department was indicted in absentia. The man is included into the federal wanted list.

Activities are being carried out to identify all persons involved in the theft and to reveal all the facts of the illegal activities. Measures are being taken to compensate for the damage.