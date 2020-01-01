Today, the Russian MIA summed up the results of the jubilee, Tenth All-Russian contest of the Russian MIA “People's Precinct”. The event took place on the Day of the Police Precinct officers. Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation General of Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev addressed a video congratulation to the laureates.

The head of the Agency has noted that the service occupies a crucial place in the system of internal affairs bodies: “It is impossible to imagine the life of any settlement without precinct officers. They solve crimes, carry out preventive work, ensure the safety of residents in the entrusted territories. A person who has chosen such a profession must be as objective as possible, have patience, have the ability to listen and come to the rescue.”

The main activity of police precinct officers is the protection of public order in the serviced territory. Vladimir Kolokoltsev emphasized: “They consider almost 40% of complaints, every fourth crime is also solved by them. Officers pay special attention to targeted preventive measures, which reduces the crime rate in the domestic sphere.”

The Ministry of Internal Affairs attaches great importance to improving the service of police precinct officers. The concept of its development for the next four years has been developed, which is aimed at raising the prestige of the profession and social guarantees for the personnel.

The Chief of the Russian MIA thanked all precinct officers for their contribution to strengthening the rule of law, daily hard work, responsible attitude to the case and wished them new successes in the service, the ability to find the right solution in any situation, and also wished them well-being and understanding on the part of relatives and friends.

According to the results of the final vote, which traditionally took place on the official website of the publishing house Komsomolskaya Pravda, the title “People's Precinct” of 2020 was won by Senior precinct officer of the MIA of Russia police division “Kuibyshevsky” of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Novokuznetsk, Kemerovo Region, Senior Lieutenant of the Police Aleksandr Tupikov. He was presented with a statuette, a badge of the winner of the contest and an honorary certificate, as well as a vehicle “Uaz Patriot” provided by the Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant.

The second place in the contest was taken by the police precinct officer of the MIA of Russian Division for the city of Argun of the Chechen Republic, Police Major Ayub-Khan Khazbulatov. The third was police precinct officer of the MIA of Russian Division for the Budennovsky District of the Stavropol Territory, Police Captain Gashim Akhmedov. They were awarded with certificates of honor and valuable gifts.

The winner and prize-winners of the contest received the next special titles ahead of schedule.