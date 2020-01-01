“Officers of the Chelyabinsk Region police, together with colleagues from the regional office of the FSB of Russia, suppressed the activities of a group, whose members were engaged in organizing illegal migration.

According to the investigation, the offenders for a monetary reward provided foreign citizens with forged employment contracts, documents on passing the exam on knowledge of the Russian language, history of Russia and the basics of the legislation of the Russian Federation, as well as illegally provided other services, including fictitious registration at the place of stay.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the Chelyabinsk Region initiated five criminal cases which were combined in one proceeding. Seven alleged accomplices were detained with the support of the Rosgvardia officers. They were charged with committing a crime under Article 322.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

During the searches of the places of residence of the defendants, more than 50 passports of foreign nationals, blank examination certificates, more than 600 blanks of notifications on the arrival of a foreign national or stateless person to the place of residence and blanks of applications for patents were seized. The police also found records with data of those who had applied for migration services, fictitious labor contracts filled out on behalf of non-existent individuals, lists of foreign nationals registered in so-called “rubber” flats.

One of the defendants has been taken to custody, another member of the group is under house arrest, the third has been subjected to a ban on certain acts, and the rest of the defendants have been placed under a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

Currently, steps are being taken to establish all facts of the detainee's unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.