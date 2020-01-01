“The Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia based on the materials of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking control, have instituted a criminal case against the organizers of an international drug syndicate on the grounds of a crime under section 4 of Article 174.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As previously reported, in 2017, the Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking control of the Russian MIA in cooperation with the regional drug control units and with the participation of the Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation of the Russian MIA and the FSB of Russia exposed and suppressed illegal activities of the “HimProm” drug syndicate. Criminal cases on the grounds of crimes provided for by Articles 210, 228.1 and 327 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation have been investigated and sent to court. During the investigation, more than 9.5 tons of synthetic drugs and precursors, as well as laboratory equipment were seized.

Investigators of the MIA of Russia Investigative Department, together with the operational officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking control and representatives of the Rosfinmonitoring, identified more than 1,000 electronic wallets registered to third-parties, that were used in the criminal scheme. The defendants sequentially transferred the money obtained by criminal means between them to make difficult the tracing of their origin. Thus, the income from illegal activities of more than 2.4 billion rubles was legalized.

One of the leaders of the criminal community's structural unit, who entered into a pre-trial agreement with the investigators, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The criminal case against the remaining leaders and 19 active participants of the drug syndicate for 25 episodes of grave and especially grave crimes is being considered in the Moscow Regional Court.

Two organizers of the community are put on the international wanted list. One of them was detained in the territory of the Republic of Poland, the question of his extradition to the Russian Federation is being decided.

The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the Spokesperson of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.