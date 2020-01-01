In Mordovia, the police completed the criminal investigation against the 59-year-old deputy director for special equipment production, the head of the internal control department of a Federal State Enterprise, accused of crimes under parts 2 and 5 of Article 290 of the Russian Criminal Code “Getting a bribe” and part 6 of Article 204 of the Russian Criminal Code “Commercial bribery”.

It was established by officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Mordovia, that between 2015 and 2016, the defendant, being the deputy chairman of the procurement commission of a Federal State Enterprise, systematically received from representatives of commercial structures monetary rewards in the form of bribes and commercial bribery. So-called kickbacks of about 5 per cent of the contract amount were provided to ensure the selection of a company as a supplier of goods and the unimpeded conclusion of contracts.

Thus, the suspect received money totaling about 267 thousand rubles.

Currently, the criminal case instituted by the ES&CC Administration of the MIA for the Republic of Mordovia has been sent to Leninsky Court for consideration on the merits.