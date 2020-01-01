It was established that the offender, under the threat of violence, demanded from a local businessman money in the amount of one million rubles. The man sent his opponent an sms-message in which he specified the card number, to which the required amount should have been transferred. However, having not received the electronic transfer, the offender through one of the taxi services delivered to the shopping pavilion belonging to the entrepreneur, a suspicious object hidden in a black bag. The victim applied to the police for help. A police investigative team, a dog handler with his dog and officers of the Rosgvardia immediately went to the address. Law enforcement officers cordoned off the area around the suspicious object and evacuated citizens. As a result of the inspection, it was established that the suspicious object was a dummy of an explosive device, which did not pose a danger to the life and health of citizens.

In the course of further operational and technical measures, the suspect, a 45-year-old man, was detained by officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Novosibirsk Region, together with colleagues from the FSB of Russia Department for the Novosibirsk Region. During searches of the detainee's residence, police seized nine SIM cards, a jacket and a cell phone.

The Investigator of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Novosibirsk Region initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 163 of the Russian Criminal Code. The sanctions of the incriminated article presume a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 15 years. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.