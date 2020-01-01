The MIA of Russia Division for the Maloyaroslavetsky District instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 2 of Article 167 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Deliberate destruction or damage of property”.

The duty-unit of a police division received a report from the dispatcher of a fire and rescue unit about the fire in an apartment. Police officers immediately went to the scene. During the inspection it was found that the apartment caught fire as a result of arson. This version was confirmed by the conclusion of the fire and technical examination

During the operational-search activities the police identified and detained the suspects in committing the indicated offense. He turned out to be an unemployed local resident born in 2002.

In the course of communication with law enforcement officers, the suspect confessed to the offense and told the law enforcement officers the reasons for the arson of his friend's apartment. According to the defendant, one day he came to visit his friend and brought alcoholic beverages with him. The owner of the house drank all the alcohol, and then simply went to bed. The young man was very offended and was getting ready for going home. In the hallway, before opening the front door, the defendant took out a lighter and set fire to the hanging jacket, then left the apartment and went home.

The preventive measure selected against the suspect was the recognizance of non-exit. As a result of illegal actions, the organization, which was the owner of the burnt apartment, suffered a significant property damage in the amount of 707,000 rubles. The criminal investigation continues.