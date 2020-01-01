Officers of the investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for Argun investigated and sent to court a criminal case against a 54-year-old resident of Vladikavkaz.

According to the investigation materials, in 2016, the offender, posing as a doctor of one of the Vladikavkaz hospitals of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, for selfish reasons offered help in registration of a disability pension to a resident of the Kurchaloevsky District of the republic, born in 1951. The man suffered from a chronic illness and was under the supervision of doctors.

Having fraudulently seized his money in the amount of 330,000 rubles, the woman fled and subsequently spent the money on her needs.

The offender is accused of committing a crime under part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The selected preventive measure against the defendant was a recognizance of non-exit. The incriminated article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years.