Officers of the duty-unit persuaded a man to stop fulfilling the requirements of pseudo bank employees, with whom he was having a telephone conversation at the time. Timely actions allowed to stop the attempt to steal from the man a large amount of issued credit.

The day before, a 35-year-old local resident applied to the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Usolsky” by phone. The man said that at the moment he was in a dialog with people who called him on his cell phone and introduced themselves as bank security officers. The resident of Usolye doubted the honesty of “bank employees” but was not completely sure that he was talking to fraudsters.

According to the man, at midnight he received a call from “bank employees”, who addressed him by name and patronimic and asked if he had recently used his bank card and reported that “there was a leak of data from various major banks”. The telephone interlocutor went on to say that “arrests of bank employees” suspected of fraud were being carried out, so he allegedly needed to comply with their demands and inform no one about it.

During the conversation, false bankers asked the Usolye resident for full card details, numerical codes from bank sms-messages. The scammers claimed that the attackers had documented a loan in his name, and he then had to go to an ATM to save his money.

The doubtful man decided to call the police duty-unit. Police officers Aleksey Milostnykh and Ilya Kovalenko immediately realized that the resident of Usolye had encountered fraudsters. The Usolye resident simultaneously talked to scammers on his cell phone and to the police on the home phone. Law enforcement officers started convincing the man to stop talking to the pseudo-bankers and block the card. Moscow phone numbers, polite, professional speech of intruders instilled in the man the feeling that those were real bank specialists, but reasonable arguments of police officers changed his mind. The man called the bank and blocked his accounts.

As it turned out, the fraudsters applied to the mobile bank under his name, documented a loan of 950,000 rubles, but did not have time to steal the money.

The man, who almost lost the credit money, on the phone expressed gratitude to officers of the duty-unit Ilya Kovalenko and Aleksey Milostnykh for the fact that they had prompted the right decision in time and made it possible for him to preserve almost a million rubles.