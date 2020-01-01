“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaliningrad Region suppressed the activities of a group that specialized in car insurance.

The police found that the offenders staged traffic accidents, and then received reimbursement from insurance companies on the basis of fictitious reports on the cost of car repair.

To this end, they engaged the owners of executive-grade vehicles, with whom they agreed on the time, location and nature of the damage to their vehicles as a result of a deliberate traffic accident. They shared insurance premiums among themselves, and repaired the cars in a car repair shop belonging to one of the group members. The preliminary material damage amounted to about 2 million rubles.

Six criminal cases have been instituted on the grounds of crimes under part 2 of Article 159.5 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, and one criminal case on the attempted fraud, which were later combined in one proceeding.

As a result of operational-search measures, the police in cooperation with the Rosgvardia detained three suspects at their places of residence. During the searches, documents, bank cards, communications equipment and other items of evidentiary value for the criminal case were seized.

Two defendants were subject to house arrest and their accomplice was taken to custody. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.