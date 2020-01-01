During the investigation of the criminal case it was found that the woman placed on the Internet ads for the sale of various goods and in correspondence with potential buyers persuaded them to transfer money to her as a prepayment, but did not send them the promised goods.

The suspect “sold” antique china and mobile phones, furniture and fur coats, a handbag and brushes for make-up, a pram and dolls, a vacuum cleaner and a gold bracelet, etc. In total, the investigation identified 31 victims - residents of Moscow, Kaliningrad and Sverdlovsk regions, and other regions of the Russian Federation. The total material damage exceeded 440 thousand rubles. The criminal case was investigated by Senior investigator of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Slobodskoy” and sent to the court for consideration on the merits.

The defendant agreed with the charge against her. She voluntarily compensated eight victims for the damage she had caused, which was recognized by court as a mitigating circumstance. As the citizen had been tried before, the recidivism of the crimes was recognized as an aggravating circumstance.

The Slobodskoy District Court of the Kirov Region found the defendant guilty of a crime under part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, and sentenced her to two years and two months' imprisonment in a general regime penal colony. She was also obliged to compensate for the damage to 23 other victims totaling more than 383,000 rubles.

The verdict came into force.