Investigator of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Belovsky” completed the investigation of a criminal case, instituted against a 28-year-old resident of the Irkutsk Region. He is charged with committing a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code “Theft”.

In April 2020, a32-year-old local resident contacted the duty unit of the police sub-division “Insky” of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Belovsky”. The man reported that an unknown person, having opened a plastic window, had entered his cottage. The offender stole money, jewelry and a traumatic pistol from the safe. The total damage amounted to about 900,000 rubles.

During the search activities, the criminal investigation officers established the car in which allegedly the suspect could move. The orientation was sent to all territorial internal affairs bodies of the region. As a result, the Kemerovo police detained the vehicle on the way out the city. A resident of the Irkutsk Region, previously convicted of property crimes, was driving the car. A criminal case was instituted against him, and remand in custody was chosen as the preventive measure.

The investigation found that the defendant committed a crime when he accidentally saw the resident of Belov and his family driving away from the cottage in an expensive car. Assuming that there was no one inside, the offender pressed open the window sash and entered the dwelling, where he crack-opened the safe and stole the property.

At the moment the criminal case materials have been sent to court for consideration. The indictment stipulates a maximum penalty of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years.