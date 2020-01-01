The duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Novokubansky District received a statement of fraud from a local resident. The applicant explained to the police that he was fraudulently deprived of the title to his home. The total damage amounted to about 1,200,000 rubles.

As a result of operational-search measures a 22-year-old local resident was detained by police officers on suspicion of committing the unlawful act.

It was established that the suspect - the brother of the victim, stole from the latter his passport and documents for home ownership. Taking advantage of a similarity of facial features, the offender managed to fraudulently formalize a sale deal with buyers, thereby depriving the victim of the homeownership.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct was chosen for the man.

Currently the Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Novokubansky District have instituted criminal proceedings against the suspect on the grounds of the crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to ten years.