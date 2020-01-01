The Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Rybinskoye” has completed the investigation of a criminal case against a resident of Rybinsk born in 1980, who was charged on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 260 of the Russian Criminal Code. The damage to forestry amounted to more than 2.6 million rubles, as trees of the “Protected Forest” category were destroyed.

Earlier, the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Rybinskoye” received a report that in the forest quarter in the area of the village of Kishatino, Rybinsky District, in the protected forest area, illegal logging of forest stands (aldra, birch, spruce) in the amount of 373.89 cubic meters on an area of 1.3 hectares was carried out. The damage to the forestry amounted to more than 2.6 million rubles.

The investigation has been completed. The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been sent to court for consideration on the merits.

The sanctions of the incriminated article presume a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 7 years.