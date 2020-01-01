A local resident contacted the police department on duty and reported an offense committed against her. The woman explained that she had lost a large sum of money, entrusting it to her friend, who promised easy earnings from profitable investments on the stock exchange.

During the investigation it was established that having received 4.5 million rubles against the receipt, the citizen later informed the applicant that she had invested the money on the trading floor, but lost.

Criminal investigators have located the woman. The 46-year-old resident of a neighboring region was delivered to the Internal Affairs Division for further investigation.

A criminal case has been initiated on the fact by the Investigative Division No 2 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Stavropol on the grounds of corpus delicti stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

Police officers are checking the suspect's involvement in the commission of similar acts in the territory of the territorial center.