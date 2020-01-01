The Leninsky District Court of the City of Novokuznetsk delivered its verdict in the criminal case against a 30-year old local resident. She was charged with committing a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 160 of the Russian Criminal Code “Misappropriation or Embezzlement”.

The owner of a network of travel agencies contacted the police in autumn of 2019. She said that a manager of one of the travel offices stole money received from clients. Police officers conducted a check, during which that information was confirmed. The investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Novokuznetsk initiated a criminal case on the fact.

During the investigation, it was established that the defendant accepted money from clients, but subsequently introduced deliberately false information into the computer program. With the full payment of the tour, she indicated that the citizens had transferred only a part of the necessary funds. She stole the difference in the amounts. In the period from July to October 2019, the employee of the travel agency committed 20 misappropriations totaling more than 1 million rubles.

The owner of the network of tourist bureaus, learning about the incident, fired the employee of the company, fulfilled all obligations to customers, and then went to the police.

The court, having studied the evidence collected by the investigation, found them sufficient for a conviction, and sentenced the defendant to 4 years in prison (suspended) with a probationary period of 4 years 6 months. In addition, the convict will have to pay the damages.